A judgment by the Gauteng High Court compelling the police to pay the legal costs of former security policemen accused of murdering MK courier Nokuthula Simelane in 1983 establishes an important principle‚ says a group campaigning for the prosecution of apartheid-era human rights violations.

The Foundation for Human Rights says the judgment confirms the accused were not on a private frolic but were part of the apartheid state's machinery.

Simelane was a 23-year-old University of Swaziland graduate when she disappeared in Johannesburg while on a mission for Umkhonto weSizwe (MK)‚ which was the armed wing of the ANC. She was allegedly abducted and tortured by the Security Branch of the former South African Police. Simelane was never seen again. A statue in her honour has since been erected in Bethal‚ Mpumalanga.

Her younger sister Thembi Nkadimeng has fought tirelessly to discover how her sibling died.