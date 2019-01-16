A Verulam woman accused of dumping her newborn son in a plastic bin bag at the roadside on Monday has been granted R1‚000 bail.

The 31-year-old mother‚ who faces charges of child abandonment‚ made a brief appearance in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

She cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the baby and her two other minor children.

She stood quietly in court‚ with her hands in front of her‚ furtively glancing around the courtroom.

Her attorney Ricky Ramouthar said that she had been undergoing treatment for depression.

He told magistrate Rajesh Parshotam that his client was unemployed and had been dependent on her parents‚ who were present in court.