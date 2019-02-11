'I thought it was a kitty cat' - resident helps rescue baby stuck in a drain

When Newlands East, Durban, resident Iyron Lovedale first heard the faint cries of a newborn baby girl trapped in a storm-water drain, he thought it was a "kitty cat".

"I went and opened the drain and I went down and I looked. I thought no, it sounds like a kitty cat and I looked further down and saw it was a baby," said Lovedale.

Lovedale was speaking to TimesLIVE at the intersection of Barracuda Drive and Herring Circle in Newlands East, outside Durban, on Monday morning. This was the site where emergency services conducted a harrowing three-hour rescue of a newborn baby girl with the placenta still attached, who had been trapped down the drain.