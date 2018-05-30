Police search for person who dumped bin bag containing newborn baby girl.

Police are searching for a person who allegedly dumped a newborn baby girl in a dustbin in central Durban on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said a charge of concealment of birth was opened at Durban Central police station.

According to an ER24 statement‚ paramedics were summoned to a spot where the baby was discarded around 1.15pm.

“Upon arrival paramedics found the body of a newborn lying in a plastic on the sidewalk. It is understood that the body had been taken out of the dustbin by a member of the public.”