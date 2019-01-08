Funeral underway for four Witbank siblings allegedly killed by mother

Ethen Maditla was meant to have celebrated his first birthday in a few days' time.

But on Tuesday, his coffin - along with those of his three elder siblings - was carried to the front of the Witbank Civic Centre for their funeral service.

Ethen was the youngest of 24-year-old Zinhle Maditla's four children, who were found murdered last week in their home in Klarinet in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

The other siblings are eight-year-old Minenhle, seven-year-old Blessing and three-year-old Shaniqua.