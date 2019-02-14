Unreserved apology from Solly Mapaila to the PAC, Sobukwe family

The South African Communist Party’s (SACP) leader Solly Mapaila has apologised for saying the apartheid government afforded late PAC president Robert Sobukwe preferential treatment during his arrest on Robben Island.

Sobukwe, who defected from the ANC to create PAC, had spent six years of solitary confinement on Robben Island for incitement.

"I hereby furnish an unreserved apology to the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), the Sobukwe family and to his legacy. I fully respect the Prof’s contribution to the liberation struggle," Mapaila said in a statement on Thursday.

Mapaila said he had met with PAC president Narius Moloto on Thursday morning to express his apology in person.

"I have also spoken with the Sobukwe family, through Dini Sobukwe, to express my profound apology and will create time to visit the family in person. I will also engage other leaders of the PAC on the matter."

On Tuesday, at an event at Liliesleaf Farm in Johannesburg, Mapaila used Sobukwe's name in commenting on "the unforgivable segregatory approach that was followed by the apartheid regime with regard to the treatment of prisoners, specifically Robben Island prisoners".