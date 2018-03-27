SACP must walk the talk on Zokwana

The Hawks are investigating allegations that former president Jacob Zuma accepted a bribe of R1-million from an abalone company in Cape Town.

This is not surprising. The noose around Zuma's neck is tightening because he no longer enjoys the protection of his incumbency.

The fall of Zuma is uncovering skeletons in the closets of other senior officials. Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana, who is also the chairman of the SA Communist Party (SACP), and Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini have also been implicated in allegedly taking R300000 bribes from the same company. In recent history, the SACP and Cosatu have been eager crusaders against corruption and its detrimental effects on governance and state capacity to deliver on development.

In particular, the SACP was among the first to decry state capture and the ethical depravity of leaders in government and the ANC, in particular Zuma. It called for Zuma's head, asserting that he was unfit for office.

Now that the SACP is confronted with allegations of corruption in its own ranks, it remains to be seen how it will respond and what actions the party will take against its chairman.