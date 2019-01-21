A commitment in the ANC's manifesto on the Reserve Bank has reignited sharp divisions in the party‚ with supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa accusing ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule of "mis-representing" the party's platform.

A number of senior ANC leaders claimed that Magashule slipped in two sentences that he says promise to nationalise the Bank.

They said there was no agreement at the meeting of the party's national executive committee (NEC) before last weekend's manifesto launch that the sentences be inserted in the booklet.

They said the new clause creates "uncertainty by saying it means we are going to nationalise the Bank"‚ and prompted a scramble among top officials‚ including Ramaphosa‚ to undo the damage.

The announcement caused panic in the markets‚ which prompted Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago to vow on Thursday to defend the independence of the Bank.

Even Ramaphosa had to reassure the public that his party has no plans to tamper with the independence of the Bank.

The Sunday Times understands there was fierce debate before the launch on the independence of the Bank. The fight started at an NEC meeting in Durban on January 5.

"Some people were saying we must just put the Nasrec resolution on the nationalising of the Reserve Bank just like that in the manifesto‚" said an NEC member who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal.

He said there was strong push-back against that suggestion.

"We said you can't promise to do something when we have not figured things out yet. We have to do research. We can't put our resolutions just like that in the manifesto‚" the source said.

At the end of the discussion‚ Ramaphosa is said to have summarised the views expressed in the debate and there seemed to be consensus that the ownership of the Bank would not be touched.

But when the booklet was published‚ "what was in the manifesto did not adequately reflect the predominant views"‚ the NEC member said.

The head of the party's economic transformation committee‚ Enoch Godongwana‚ said there was confusion "even within the ANC" about how to implement the Nasrec resolution.