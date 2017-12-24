South Africa

Zuma’s appeal of court judgment ‘serious cause for concern’‚ says SACP

By Staff Writer - 24 December 2017 - 06:29
Deputy general secretary of SACP Solly Mapaila.
Deputy general secretary of SACP Solly Mapaila.
Image: Puxley Makgatho/Business Day

The appeal by President Jacob Zuma against the North Gauteng High Court judgment ordering him to establish an independent judicial commission to investigate state capture should be viewed as a serious cause for concern‚ the South African Communist Party says.

It said the appeal would prove to be a waste of taxpayers' money and a further delaying tactic‚ particularly should it be dismissed.

“All Alliance partners‚ inclusive of the ANC‚ and therefore without exception‚ and a wide range of other deeply concerned South Africans welcomed the judgment and called on President Zuma to comply‚” the SACP said in a statement.

It noted that it was the first organisation to call for an independent judicial commission to investigate corporate state capture.

“Our support for the commission however goes beyond this historical fact and is a matter of fundamental principle. South Africa needs to root out corruption in all its manifestation if it is to become a prosperous society underpinned by a fully developed democracy without the exploitation of public resources‚ national wealth and one person by another‚” the SACP said.

The ANC adopted a resolution at its recent national elective conference that a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture should be established immediately.

READ MORE:

Zuma appeals State Capture ruling: ‘The court was wrong and is wrong again’

Jacob Zuma has filed for leave to appeal judgment setting aside his state caoture report review.
News
1 day ago

Zuma seeks to appeal state capture ruling

Jacob Zuma has sought leave to appeal a court ruling ordering him to set up a judicial inquiry.
News
2 days ago

ANC 'flat-footed' on state capture debate: Mantashe

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe has questioned the ruling party's response to the ongoing State Capture debate.
News
6 days ago

Zuma should not spend another day as president: Mufamadi

President Jacob Zuma should not spend one more day as head of state‚ according to ANC veteran Sydney Mufamadi.
News
4 days ago

New ANC top 6 must deal with abuse of state resources - Mandla Mandela

Newly elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President DD Mabuza have the mammoth tasks of uniting party.
News
5 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as ANC president
X