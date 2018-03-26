Jacob Zuma should not take part in electoral campaigns - SACP

The South African Communist Party (SACP) says the African National Congress (ANC) should exclude former president Jacob Zuma from its electoral campaigns.

“It will be in its (ANC’s) favour as well in our favour if he is not taking part in the electoral platforms‚” said SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila on SABC.

“We seek to transform society to lead it somewhere and to get there we need incorruptible leaders. We can’t have that kind of face representing our value system. That is completely against what we stand for.”

Mapaila said allegations that SACP chairman Senzeni Zokwana and union federation Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini each received R300 000 from abalone dealer Deon Larry‚ were part of a "smear campaign".