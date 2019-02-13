Cyril also to blame for Eskom mess

It is not often that we get to hear a sitting president saying he is angry and shocked by the actions of an entity that belongs to his government. Nor is it usual for a minister of government to tell parliament that billions of rand spent building two new power stations that were supposed to solve the country's energy crisis were not spent optimally.

Yet this is exactly what we have heard from President Cyril Ramaphosa and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan over the past two days.

Ramaphosa's expression of anger and shock over Eskom's latest round of blackouts was particularly puzzling because, for at least the last three years, he has been intricately involved with processes that were meant to rescue the institution from its crisis. Why he would not have foreseen that the power utility was headed for another load-shedding season is hard to understand.

His ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa seemed to be suggesting that the latest round of blackouts were part of a "sabotage" campaign that has been unleashed by sinister forces just days after the president delivered his State of the Nation Address that gave hope of an economic turnaround in the near future.