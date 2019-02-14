JMPD ordered to direct traffic during load-shedding chaos in Joburg
Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe has ordered all his uniformed staff to direct traffic at congestion hotspots in the city during load-shedding.
Snarl-ups and congestion have worsened‚ with the resumption of rolling blackouts knocking out traffic lights.
Bit of rain means people lose the ability to think on the roads. Coupled with load shedding it creates a traffic disaster in Joburg. Doesn’t matter what time you leave work.— Waheed Vadi (@WaheedVadi) February 13, 2019
To make matters worse on Thursday‚ which is earmarked for stage 2 load-shedding over 14 hours‚ starting at 8am‚ the SA Weather Service issued a warning for heavy rain over Mogale City‚ the City of Johannesburg‚ Ekurhuleni and the extreme southern parts of Tshwane. There is a threat of localised flooding in these regions.
Tembe issued the instruction on Wednesday.
“The chief has issued this instruction to all JMPD directors for the load-shedding strategy to be kicked off immediately‚” said JMPD spokesman Wayne Minnaar.
“This will include officers from the speed unit‚ K9 unit‚ by-law unit‚ equestrian unit‚ specialised patrol unit and traffic wardens of JMPD.
“These members of staff will be deployed at hotspots to direct traffic during load-shedding and to help alleviate traffic congestion. Motorists are required to exercise patience at intersections where we will not be able to have officers and to treat such intersections as four-way stops.”
Affected congestion hotspots are expected to be covered from 6am‚ on a daily basis.
Tembe said: “Should any JMPD commander be found wanting in the implementation of this strategy‚ they then will have to justify it to the chief.”
@CityofJoburgZA so what is City of Joburg doing to alleviate load shedding? How about we get JMPD at the major intersection to direct traffic. Last night there were civilians and homeless folks at directing... No sign of your pointsmen— Rory Vels (@bearwithbrains) February 13, 2019
Heavy rain and flooding are also forecast for parts of Limpopo on Thursday.
Johannesburg will reach a maximum of 24°C on Thursday‚ Durban 26°C and Cape Town a blistering 37°C.
- TMG Digital