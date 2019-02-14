South Africa

JMPD ordered to direct traffic during load-shedding chaos in Joburg

By Staff Reporter - 14 February 2019 - 11:44
Johannesburg traffic officials called to come in as load-shedding persists.
Johannesburg traffic officials called to come in as load-shedding persists.
Image: Halden Krog

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe has ordered all his uniformed staff to direct traffic at congestion hotspots in the city during load-shedding.

Snarl-ups and congestion have worsened‚ with the resumption of rolling blackouts knocking out traffic lights.

To make matters worse on Thursday‚ which is earmarked for stage 2 load-shedding over 14 hours‚ starting at 8am‚ the SA Weather Service issued a warning for heavy rain over Mogale City‚ the City of Johannesburg‚ Ekurhuleni and the extreme southern parts of Tshwane. There is a threat of localised flooding in these regions.

Tembe issued the instruction on Wednesday.

“The chief has issued this instruction to all JMPD directors for the load-shedding strategy to be kicked off immediately‚” said JMPD spokesman Wayne Minnaar.

“This will include officers from the speed unit‚ K9 unit‚ by-law unit‚ equestrian unit‚ specialised patrol unit and traffic wardens of JMPD.

“These members of staff will be deployed at hotspots to direct traffic during load-shedding and to help alleviate traffic congestion. Motorists are required to exercise patience at intersections where we will not be able to have officers and to treat such intersections as four-way stops.”

Affected congestion hotspots are expected to be covered from 6am‚ on a daily basis.

Tembe said: “Should any JMPD commander be found wanting in the implementation of this strategy‚ they then will have to justify it to the chief.”

Heavy rain and flooding are also forecast for parts of Limpopo on Thursday.

Johannesburg will reach a maximum of 24°C on Thursday‚ Durban 26°C and Cape Town a blistering 37°C.

- TMG Digital

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X