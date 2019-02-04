South Africa

Three security officers suspended after Clifton 'beach eviction' drama‚ parliament hears

By Andisiwe Makinana - 04 February 2019 - 13:35
People protested at Clifton Beach after security guards allegedly escorted members of the public from the beach.
People protested at Clifton Beach after security guards allegedly escorted members of the public from the beach.
Image: Dan Meyer

A director of Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA)‚ three security officers and the security company as a legal entity are facing charges of violating the security industry’s code of conduct after beachgoers were allegedly removed from Clifton’s Fourth Beach.

Manabela Chauke‚ a director of the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) told parliament’s environmental affairs portfolio committee on Monday that three security officers had been suspended from work.

Psira is one of the bodies appearing in a parliamentary inquiry into an incident in December where people were allegedly escorted from the beach by the private security company.

Chauke would not go into the details of the code of conduct charges saying the merits of the case were sub judice. A hearing is set down for March 4.

Parliament to probe Clifton beach 'racism'

Parliament will hold an all-day inquiry into what transpired at Clifton Fourth Beach in Cape Town.
News
4 days ago

Chauke said in terms of the code of conduct for security officers‚ anyone found guilty of improper conduct was subject to the following penalties:

A warning or reprimand The suspension of registration as a security service provider Withdrawal of registration as security service provider A fine not exceeding R1m; Publication of appropriate details of the conviction of improper conduct and any penalty imposed. Chauke said Psira had received four complaints about the Clifton incident related to the conduct of PPA. There were allegations of assault‚ unauthorised restraints and use of abusive language.

The regulatory body said it had started an investigation on December 27 and several witnesses and PPA staff had been consulted and interviewed.

The inquiry continues.

- TMG Digital

READ MORE:

Security regulator to conduct 'full probe' into Clifton Beach incident

PSiRA announced on Monday it will institute an investigation into the role played by a private security company in removing people from a beach in ...
News
19 days ago

This is what really happened on Clifton Fourth Beach: security firm boss

For the first time, the head of the security company at the centre of the Clifton beach race row has given his version of events.
News
29 days ago

Interfaith marriage proves that unity is not about losing - everyone wins

As we head into elections, and politicians will focus on our differences for gain, ours is to see through the lies
Opinion
1 month ago

Clifton all sun, sand and sizzle as beachgoers chill - for now

Things were back to normal at Clifton Fourth Beach on Monday with many beachgoers looking unperturbed by potential disruptions after days of protests ...
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
X