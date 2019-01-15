Security regulator to conduct 'full probe' into Clifton Beach incident

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) announced on Monday that it had decided to institute a full-scale investigation into the role played by a private security company in removing people from a beach in Cape Town last month.

PSiRA said following the incident – which took place at Clifton's Fourth Beach on December 23 2018 – that it had launched an investigation into the role played by Professional Protective Alternatives (PPA), a security company.

The City of Cape Town announced on December 24 that it was also investigating allegations that PPA had contravened its mandate by instructing people to leave the beach after dark.

The regulatory authority said the investigation into PPA had been concluded, but that it had decided that more information was required.