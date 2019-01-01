Clifton all sun, sand and sizzle as beachgoers chill - for now
Things were back to normal at Clifton Fourth Beach on Monday with many beachgoers looking unperturbed by potential disruptions after days of protests that saw a sheep being slaughtered there.
Hundreds of people, including domestic and international visitors, sunbathed on the white sand and swam as the temperature rose to a sweltering 29°C in Cape Town.
Meanwhile the EFF called on black South Africans to bring their animal sacrifices to various beaches across the city on New Year’s Day and slaughter them there instead of at their homes.
Stefanie Weber of Germany, who was at the beach to celebrate her birthday with family, said she “feels completely safe” despite earlier heated clashes between protesters and some local residents - including a political march and a picnic by the EFF.
"I’m not going to let protests between locals disturb my beautiful holiday.”T
Weber who has been in South Africa for the past two weeks, and in Cape Town for a few days, was cautioned by locals to be extra careful in the city.
“I’m really having a time of my life. I think this is such a beautiful city and it has such amazing people … I’m not going to let protests between locals disturb my beautiful holiday,” she said.
Another tourist, who gave his name as Kevin from Malta, said he also felt safe at the beach, but would stay away from beaches on New Year’s Day – following rumours that there could be more protests.
“I love the city … so much that I even own a property in Camps Bay. I feel very safe to walk around here but I found the slaughtering of the lamb at the beach a bit disturbing. I think it’s a bit extreme, but I have a great respect for the people here because they respect others,” he said.
Sipho Hlatshwayo of Johannesburg spent the day on the beach with his wife and kids.
He was not concerned about possible protests, saying that the protests were justified. He was not happy that there were only a handful of black people at Clifton beaches though.
“I think it’s shocking that this beach is not representative of Cape Town residents, but maybe that can be expected given the fact that Cape Town is still very much divided along racial lines compared to us in Joburg. But I would have loved to see more black people here.”
The scene was a complete contrast to earlier scenes that were characterised by clashes between protesters, some residents and animal rights activists. The activists had expressed outrage at the slaughtering of a sheep at the beach by protesters in a “cleansing” ceremony to exorcise the “demon of racism”.
Trouble started brewing at the beach a few days ago. Social activist Fatima Shabodien and ANC secretary Faiez Jacobs reported that they were among beachgoers who were forced to leave at 8pm by security guards employed by Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA).
Lobby groups such as #FeesMustFall and Black First Land First retaliated and slaughtered a sheep in a cleansing ceremony. On Sunday night the EFF held an overnight "picnic" and a march against racism.
EFF Cape metro secretary Banzi Dambuza said the picnic, which ended at 6am on Monday, was peaceful. He called on black South Africans who slaughter in the New Year to do so on the beaches.
“One of the reasons black people go to the beach on New Year’s Day is to cleanse themselves for the New Year. Some cleanse themselves by slaughtering an animal.
"We call upon them to bring their animals to the beaches … whether it’s cows, sheep, goats or chickens. They must just come … they also have a right to occupy the beaches and perform their ritual if they want,” he said.
The City of Cape Town has maintained that bylaws stipulated that consent must be obtained before an animal can be slaughtered on the beach.
-TMG Digital