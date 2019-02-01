ANC KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu‚ who is facing corruption charges relating to a failed jazz festival in 2012‚ wants the matter struck from the roll.

This after he was served with a second indictment‚ containing different charges‚ on Friday.

His advocate‚ Jimmy Howse‚ told Durban Commercial Crime Court magistrate D Soomaro that the application was being "seriously contemplated" because his right to a speedy trial was being prejudiced.

"He has‚ from the outset‚ said he wants a speedy resolution to this matter. He wants finality. He cannot assume public office until then."

The charges relate to allegations that during his tenure as MEC for economic development in the province‚ he authorised the payment of R28m into various accounts for the festival which never took place‚ and then received a R300‚000 kickback.