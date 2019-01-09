David Mabuza scolds warring ANC factions in 'dysfunctional' KZN region

ANC deputy president David Mabuza has read the riot act to warring factions in the Moses Mabhida region in KwaZulu-Natal, saying the party's top leaders demand that they get along.

The region, which includes the province's capital Pietermaritzburg, has been marred by infighting between two factions following the postponement of its conference to elect new leaders.

Mabuza said a regional conference was not a priority.

"What is important is how we help the ANC now. Unity is something we are demanding here (Moses Mabhida) because we will not solve the problems of our people if we are divided," he said.

The ANC is almost dysfunctional in Moses Mabhida. A group of President Jacob Zuma supporters has boycotted all official programmes organised by the interim regional task team — choosing to hold parallel gatherings. This has paralysed the ANC campaign in the party's second-biggest region in terms of membership.