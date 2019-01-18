Mike Mabuyakhulu likely to kiss goodbye chance of becoming KZN premier

The political future of the KwaZulu-Natal ANC’s deputy leader Mike Mabuyakhulu, who was being touted as a possible premier candidate in the province, is in the balance as pressure relating to a graft case against him builds.

Mabuyakhulu, along with former premier Senzo Mchunu, were at the forefront of Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign ahead of the ANC’s national elective conference in December 2017. Ramaphosa took over the leadership of the ANC and promised to clean up the government and the party.

Mabuyakhulu’s legal woes could put a spanner in the works of the president’s anti-graft efforts.

He has served as MEC in different portfolios since 1999 and has been touted as possible premier of the province after the widely expected retirement of premier Willies Mchunu due to ill health.