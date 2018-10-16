The fraud and corruption case involving KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chairperson‚ Mike Mabuyakhulu‚ was postponed on Tuesday.

Mabuyakhulu and his seven co-accused made a brief appearance in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes court where the state informed magistrate Christabel Mazibuko that they would need a postponement. The prosecutor said they were awaiting further particulars from some of Mabuyakhulu's co-accused which was expected to be filed in January 2019.

Mabuyakhulu and Durban businessman Mabheleni Ntuli were cited among the five main role-players in a fraud‚ corruption and money laundering case relating to a failed jazz festival in 2012 that cost taxpayers R28m.

“Because of all the delays‚ we have reluctantly agreed to the new date. We may take interim steps between now and the arranged date but we inform the state once we do so‚” said a displeased advocate Jimmy Howse‚ Mabuyakhulu's lawyer.