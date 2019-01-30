Defence asking irrelevant questions - Coligny judge

Cross-examining her, advocate Cecile Zwiegelaar, for Schutte, asked the mother what the court perceived as personal questions. Among other questions, Zwiegelaar had asked Moshoeu if Matlhomola’s father was also the father of her other six children. She answered that she only had four children with Matlhomola's father.

Zwiegelaar then asked whether the other three children belonged to [three] different fathers. She further asked whether Matlhomola’s father was maintaining his children.

Hendricks had to intervene. “We are busy with sentencing proceedings, this is not about maintenance,” he said.

He asked Zwiegelaar on the relevancy of her line of questioning. “What is the relevancy of your questions, do you have any more questions?" he asked before adjourning the court.