Murdered Coligny teen's mother breaks town during testimony

Doorewaard and Schutte were convicted in October 2018 of murdering the boy. They were also found guilty of his kidnapping, and of intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm, after a lengthy trial.

The incident happened on April 20 2017. The 16-year-old was believed to have been thrown out of a moving bakkie.

State prosecutor advocate Rapula Molefe asked the mother how she felt when she had received the news of her boy's killing.

"I wasn't feeling well and I am still not feeling well now," she told the court.

Molefe put it to her that evidence in court showed that he had died for stealing a sunflower.

"I don't have an answer to that, I am not sure because I was not there."

Molefe asked: "How do you feel that it has been established that your child has died for stealing a sunflower?"

"I am not happy about that," she replied.

Molefe asked was it "really necessary" for a child to die for a sunflower?

"It is not necessary for a child to be killed for a sunflower," she said.