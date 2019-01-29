'If Vlakfontein murder accused gets bail‚ we can’t guarantee he'll live': community members

The bail application of the man accused of the murder of seven Vlakfontein family members resumed in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Tuesday with pleas from the community to hold him in custody during the trial.

Community leader Rebecca Moloi took to the dock to say the community was against 61-year-old Fita Khupe being granted bail.

Moloi handed over a petition containing about 2‚000 signatures from residents who said they were tired of crimes against women and children going unpunished.

"We want the court to not give Khupe bail‚" said Moloi.

She said that with Khupe being a foreign national‚ there was no guarantee that he would not flee South Africa and never account for the crimes he stands accused of.

Khupe is originally from Mozambique but has spent decades in South Africa.