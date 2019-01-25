Ernest Mabaso 'took a coward's route'

He said he believed Mabaso probably killed himself, because he had felt he was not going to be granted bail.

Following Mabaso's death, Khupe's bail application yesterday was also postponed. He faces seven counts of murder and two counts of robbery.

Mabaso faced three additional counts of rape. And despite his death, charges against him were yet to be formally withdrawn.

His lawyer, William Sekgatja, told the court that he had no proof that his client was dead as he had not seen a copy of his death certificate.

He further said he could not proceed with the matter in the absence of his client.

"I am still on record until I see my client's death certificate. I went to the Krugersdorp correctional facility on Monday to consult with my client but he was not there."

Sekgatja added: "I was told that he was booked out and taken to Cape Town by the investigating team for investigations in relation to matters that arose during the bail application."

Sgt Banele Ndlovu confirmed to the court that Mabaso was indeed dead, but said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was handling the matter.

"We are still waiting for the family to go down to Cape Town from Joburg to identify the body first and for arrangements for his body to be returned," Ndlovu said.