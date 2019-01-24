Vlakfontein murder accused Ernest Mabaso 'kills himself'

Ernest Mabaso, one of the two men accused of killing a seven family members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein, has killed himself.

It has been confirmed that Mabaso killed himself on Friday in Cape Town while he was in police custody.

His lawyer, William Sekgatja told the Sowetan earlier that details pertaining to Mabaso's death were still sketchy and that he could not confirm whether indeed his client had taken his own life.

"I heard my client was in Cape Town. I tried to consult with him last week at the Krugersdorp Correctional Facility and they told me that police had booked him out and had taken him to Cape Town. I think it was in relation to issues that arose during the bail application," Sekgatja said.

Police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubela also said he could not yet confirm whether Mabaso committed suicide.

More details around his death are expected to be shared in court.