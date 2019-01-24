Gauteng MEC says Vlakfontein suspect's suicide must not derail police investigation

Gauteng MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has expressed shock and disappointment at the news that Ernest Mabaso‚ the prime suspect in the Vlakfontein multiple murder case‚ has committed suicide.

The police confirmed on Thursday that Mabaso killed himself on Friday last week while in police custody at Cape Town Central police station.

The police had taken him there for further investigation as they were following leads‚ police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said.

Nkosi-Malobane said: “These developments are very unfortunate. This is no ordinary case given the number of people who died.”

She said the Khoza family and the community were looking forward to learning the truth about the horrendous deaths of the seven family members.

“I would have loved for Mabaso to be probed further by the law enforcement authorities and allow the law to take its course without fear or favour as happens with other cases.”