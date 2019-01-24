The sole surviving suspect standing trial for the murder of the seven Vlakfontein Khoza family members will have to wait until next week for his bail application to start.

This after the Protea magistrate’s court heard on Thursday that 61-year-old Fita Khupe’s co-accused‚ Ernest Mabaso‚ had committed suicide.

Proceedings were postponed to next Tuesday for the court to obtain his death certificate.

A bail hearing had been scheduled for today. However‚ earlier in the morning the news broke that Mabaso had died on January 18. He allegedly hung himself in a police cell in Cape Town. The circumstances are under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Khupe had been involved in a romantic relationship with one of the women who were found killed and buried under heaps of sand in their home in October last year.

He was arrested after Mabaso‚ who admitted to hammering and raping some of the victims‚ said he was the mastermind behind the plot.