I have forgiven Zuma - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has forgiven former president Jacob Zuma after receiving a sermon from church leaders.

The red berets leader told congregants of Apostolic Faith Mission River of Life in Soshanguve, Tshwane, on Sunday, that coming to church was a sign that he and Zuma needed to put their differences aside for the sake of peace.

"We came here for wisdom and since the priest was telling us about forgiveness as politicians, we must now forgive Zuma. We forgive him for the sake of the priest because we cannot go against the word of the priest," said Malema.

He said for that reason, they would forgive Zuma and move forward with their lives.

Malema and Zuma's relationship took a toll after he was expelled from the ANC Youth League in 2012.