Malema urges for heavy security for Agrizzi amid assassination fears
EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the commission of inquiry into state capture to provide former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi with protection of the highest level.
Speaking out publicly for the first time on the revelations that are currently being made by Agrizzi, Malema said that the former boss is exposing corruption and therefore now has enemies who can assassinate him.
“Mr Agrizzi’s evidence has ushered the country into another network of corruption, money laundering and state capture facilities by a powerful white man, Mr Gavin Watson,” said Malema.
Speaking to journalists on Wednesday at the party’s headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, the leader of the red berets said Agrizzi has created enemies and therefore must be shielded.
EFF leader Julius Malema held an election media briefing on January 23 2018 at the party's headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. During the briefing, Malema also spoke about former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony at the state capture inquiry, corruption within the ANC and the VBS scandal.
“We call for high intensity security and protection of Mr Agrizzi because some of the individuals he has implicated in his testimony have a history of killing those who they regard as their enemy,” said Malema.
For the past two weeks Agrizzi has implicated minister Nomvula Mokonyane as well as ANC MP Vincent Smith in corruption.
Agrizzi revealed that Mokonyane was a beneficiary of monthly payments of R50,000, with groceries, expensive alcohol and meat delivered to her every Christmas.
The minister has complained about the commission's processes.
Last week Thursday, Agrizzi told deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that he feared for his life after spotting former police officer Solomon Segale - who is also a Bososa employee - at the inquiry, suggesting a security breach.
On Friday, Agrizzi returned to the inquiry under heightened security.