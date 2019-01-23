Malema urges for heavy security for Agrizzi amid assassination fears

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the commission of inquiry into state capture to provide former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi with protection of the highest level.

Speaking out publicly for the first time on the revelations that are currently being made by Agrizzi, Malema said that the former boss is exposing corruption and therefore now has enemies who can assassinate him.

“Mr Agrizzi’s evidence has ushered the country into another network of corruption, money laundering and state capture facilities by a powerful white man, Mr Gavin Watson,” said Malema.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday at the party’s headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, the leader of the red berets said Agrizzi has created enemies and therefore must be shielded.