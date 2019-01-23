South Africa

Revealing Zuma's protection bill a 'security risk' - Bheki Cele

By Andisiwe Makinana - 23 January 2019 - 13:20
Former President Jacob Zuma, flanked by bodyguards, waves to supporters and potential voters during his door-to-door visits in Kwa-Mashu township in Durban on March 11, 2018.
Image: Rajesh JANTILAL/AFP Forum

Police minister Bheki Cele has refused to say how much it has cost taxpayers to protect former president Jacob Zuma since his departure from office‚ arguing that publicising such information may compromise Zuma's security.

Cele was responding to a parliamentary question from DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.

The minister explained that the money spent on protection duties was based on travelling‚ accommodation and subsistence allowances for Zuma's presidential protection members.

“The amount spent specifically on protection duties to the former president cannot be disclosed‚ as it may pose a security risk‚” he said.

Cele would also not divulge the purpose of Zuma's trips‚ saying that may also pose a security risk.

