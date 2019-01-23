EFF threatens chaotic Sona if Cyril Ramaphosa doesn't 'come clean' on Bosasa
The EFF on Wednesday threatened to turn the state of the nation address (Sona) into a question-and-answer session if President Cyril Ramaphosa does not “account” for his role in the Bosasa scandal before the end of January.
EFF leader Julius Malema said that if Ramaphosa does not come clean about his son's relationship with the controversial company‚ his party MPs will do to him what they did to former president Jacob Zuma.
"Ramaphosa‚ as president of the republic‚ must call an open press conference and take the country into his confidence about his dealings with Bosasa. His explanation in parliament regarding Bosasa has exposed him as having lied‚ since both his son and Bosasa contradicted him‚" Malema said.
He also said Ramaphosa must act against ANC members implicated in Bosasa's network of corruption‚ uncovered by testimony at the state capture commission.
Ramaphosa last year told parliament that his son Andile had assured him he received legitimate payment for services to Bosasa through his business consultancy.
"To this end‚ he actually even showed me a contract that he signed with Bosasa and the contract also deals with issues of integrity‚ anti-corruption."
Ramaphosa said he would be the first to send his son to jail if Andile’s version proved false. Since then there have been several twists.
First‚ Andile denied that the October 2017 payment had anything to do with him.
The president then changed his tune‚ saying the money was a donation by Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson to his (Cyril’s) leadership campaign within the ANC.
Ramaphosa claimed not to have known about the donation at the time‚ and said the money had since been returned.
The EFF has now challenged Ramaphosa to produce proof that he paid back the Bosasa money.
"It can’t just be that he just says he will pay back the money. Where is the proof of payment? Why is there no one asking for the proof of payment? Ramaphosa must provide proof of payment‚" Malema said.
He also said the "clean and transparent" Ramaphosa must also produce the contract he claimed his son had with Bosasa‚ failing which he will be treated the same way that Zuma was treated in parliament by the party.
"If Cyril thinks he is going to do what Zuma was doing in that parliament we will treat him the same way we treated Zuma. Don’t wait for Sona‚ put us at ease now‚" he added.