Floyd Shivambu and the VBS home loan: 'A wild goose chase!'

Team Floyd or nah? Mzansi is undecided as new allegations involving the EFF Deputy President surface.

Despite fresh denials by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu about his alleged involvement in obtaining funds from the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank, social media has called on the politician to lay bare his alleged ties with the bank's management.

On Monday, The Daily Maverick reported that the bank granted Brian Shivambu’s company, Sgameka Trading, a R1.46m home loan, despite him not qualifying for it. Brian is the brother of the EFF deputy president. The Daily Maverick reported that the loan was allegedly approved after Floyd had "private discussions" with VBS chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi.