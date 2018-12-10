South Africa

Floyd Shivambu and the VBS home loan: 'A wild goose chase!'

By Jessica Levitt - 10 December 2018 - 12:09
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.
Image: Gallo Images

Team Floyd or nah? Mzansi is undecided as new allegations involving the EFF Deputy President surface.

Despite fresh denials by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu about his alleged involvement in obtaining funds from the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank, social media has called on the politician to lay bare his alleged ties with the bank's management.

On Monday, The Daily Maverick reported that the bank granted Brian Shivambu’s company, Sgameka Trading, a R1.46m home loan, despite him not qualifying for it. Brian is the brother of the EFF deputy president. The Daily Maverick reported that the loan was allegedly approved after Floyd had "private discussions" with VBS chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi.

The Daily Maverick reported that the information was gathered through leaked emails to the publication.

The EFF deputy president has again denied links to VBS and replied to a tweet, calling the reports a "wild goose chase".

The report published by The Daily Maverick claims that the loan was only approved after Floyd allegedly intervened.

There has been mixed reaction on Twitter to the new allegations. Some have applauded the media for "exposing" the alleged corruption, while #TeamFloyd has referred to the claims as a witch hunt.

