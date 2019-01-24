Sanef says Bosasa never paid R100k to SABC 8

The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) says it has found no evidence of a R100,000 donation by Bosasa to a crowdfunding campaign for the SABC 8.

The SABC 8 were journalists suspended for speaking out against censorship of protest footage by the broadcaster.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that Bosasa - now known as African Global Operations - appeared to have paid the money towards a crowdfunding campaign to help the journalists in 2016, based on a leaked e-mail in which a senior official instructed other officials to make the payment.

Sanef said in a statement yesterday: "We have had the opportunity to go through every one of the 394 donations made in July 2016 to the cause and could not find any donation from Bosasa and/or a person connected to Bosasa, nor a donation for R100,000.

"Only one donation of over R100,000 was made and that was not from Bosasa or a person connected to the company."