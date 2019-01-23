South Africa

Bosasa memo to staff 'not an attempt to stop them speaking to Zondo commission'

By Ernest Mabuza - 23 January 2019 - 18:07
Papa Leshabane denied the charge stopped anyone speaking to the commission if they so wished.
Image: Thembinkosi Dwayisa

A memo circulated to staff at African Global Operations (AGO)‚ formerly known as Bosasa‚ was not intended to stop them speaking to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

The company - accused at the commission of widespread bribery - said this on Wednesday in reaction to reports that employees had been instructed to "remain calm" and immediately inform a company director if contacted by the commission.

News24 reported that the memo read: "If any staff member gets contacted by the state capture commission‚ please take the details of the caller (name‚ surname and contact details) and immediately pass the information to Mrs Jackie Leyds ... for onward transmission to our senior counsel."

AGO executive director Papa Leshabane maintained on Wednesday afternoon that the memo was "by no means" intended to stop anyone speaking to the commission if they so wished.

"Our co-operation with the commission is unwavering. However‚ I’m wondering‚ if one is falsely accused are they not allowed to consult counsel?" asked Leshabane.

The memo comes as former company COO Angelo Agrizzi testifies at the commission about alleged payments made by Bosasa to a number of prominent politicians.

