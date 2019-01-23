A memo circulated to staff at African Global Operations (AGO)‚ formerly known as Bosasa‚ was not intended to stop them speaking to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

The company - accused at the commission of widespread bribery - said this on Wednesday in reaction to reports that employees had been instructed to "remain calm" and immediately inform a company director if contacted by the commission.

News24 reported that the memo read: "If any staff member gets contacted by the state capture commission‚ please take the details of the caller (name‚ surname and contact details) and immediately pass the information to Mrs Jackie Leyds ... for onward transmission to our senior counsel."