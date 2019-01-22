State capture: Bosasa furnished prison boss Linda Mti's house

Bosasa underhandedly landed a massive R486m contract for fencing at about 66 prisons in 2005‚ while Mti was commissioner at DCS. He said he met Mti in 2007 after Mti resigned from the position.

"I went with Gavin Watson (Bosasa’s CEO) to Mti’s house in Savannah Hills Estate. We sat outside waiting because he had gone on a morning walk. I was also informed that all the furnishing in the house had been done by Bosasa‚" Agrizzi said.

"When the SIU report broke‚ I was only then informed about the scheme that happened. I suspected there was bribing but I didn’t have a clue on who organised it and how it had been done."