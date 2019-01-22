Leaked e-mail: Did Bosasa donate R100k to journo fund?

Bosasa appears to have donated R100,000 towards a crowdfunding campaign to assist the SABC 8 journalists in 2016, after an e-mail emerged in which a senior official instructs other officials to make the payment.

SowetanLIVE has seen a leaked e-mail in which the donation is described as “the best return on investment ever”.

Two sources close to Bosasa have confirmed that the company paid the money but SowetanLIVE had not been able to independently verify whether it had been paid.

The SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) has denied the contents of the e-mail, saying: “Sanef nor its executive ever approached Bosasa for donations.” (read its full statement below).

Sources claimed the generous contribution was made after then chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi put “everyone under pressure” to make a “strategic” donation to the cause.

“Trust me this is probably going to be the best ROI (return on investment) we’ve ever had with donations,” he wrote in the e-mail, which is dated July 22 2016, to fellow employees.

Sources said the donation was made a few days later.