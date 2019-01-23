Maimane was addressing the media during his campaign to garner support for the DA in Umlazi‚ south of Durban‚ on Wednesday ahead of the final voter registration weekend.

He said if he was President Cyril Ramaphosa he would have already fired environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane after she was implicated in the alleged Bosasa graft scandal.

Bosasa's former COO‚ Angelo Agrizzi revealed during his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry that Mokonyane was a beneficiary of monthly payments of R50‚000‚ with groceries‚ expensive alcohol and meat delivered to her every year for Christmas.

But Mokonyane has denied Agrizzi's allegations and any wrongdoing. The ANC has also come to her defence‚ saying it will not take action against her and its members who have been implicated in bribery and corruption by Agrizzi.

Said Maimane: "What’s more crucial is that we must never lose track of the already confirmed allegations. The things that we know. We have to ask the question: why has there been no NPA investigation? We have to ask the question: why is Nomvula still a member of cabinet? Why are all these allegations that are surfacing now as if they are new revelations to President Cyril Ramaphosa?"

"If I was in Ramaphosa's shoes‚ I would have fired Nomvula Mokonyane immediately. I would have proceeded to ask the ANC members to do the honourable thing. Let’s get the NPA to investigate and let’s lock up the criminals rather than sending them to parliament."