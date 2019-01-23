'We do not know who the donors were in the crowdfunding': SABC 8 after Bosasa links

A group of former and current SABC journalists has denied any involvement with state capture-linked company Bosasa.

“We do not know who the donors were in the crowdfunding initiative, some identified themselves and some remained anonymous,” the group, known as the SABC 8, said in a statement.

“After the reinstatement of some of us, we decided to share some of the money with people who had causes similar to ours.”

This comes after an e-mail emerged in which a senior Bosasa official instructed his colleagues to donate R100,000 to the crowdfunding effort to help the group of journalists in 2016.

Bosasa has been accused of bribing politicians to win government contracts. The allegations were revealed this month in testimony by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture commission.