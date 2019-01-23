No record of Bosasa donating R100k to help SABC 8‚ says Sanef

The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) says it has found no evidence of a R100‚000 donation by Bosasa to a crowdfunding campaign for the SABC 8.

The SABC 8 were journalists who were suspended for speaking out against censorship of protest footage by the broadcaster.

SowetanLIVE reported on Tuesday that Bosasa — now known as African Global Operations — appeared to have paid the money towards a crowdfunding campaign to help the journalists in 2016‚ based on a leaked e-mail in which a senior official instructed other officials to make the payment.

Sanef said in a statement on Wednesday: "We have had the opportunity to go through every one of the 394 donations made in July 2016 to the cause and could not find any donation from Bosasa and/or a person connected to Bosasa‚ nor a donation for R100‚000.

"Only one donation of over R100‚000 was made and that was not from Bosasa or a person connected to the company."