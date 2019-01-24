Black tobacco farmers band together to form organisation

A new organisation has been formed to help black farmers in the tobacco industry become competitive and have one voice when speaking with government.

The Black Tobacco Farmers Association was officially launched in Irene, Pretoria on Thursday with the support of the deputy minister of agriculture Sifiso Buthelezi, who was in attendance.

Founder and chairperson Ntando Sibisi said there already 150 black farmers who have joined the organisation.

These farms are in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, the North West and Eastern Cape.

“The primary motive is that we need to be innovative and competitive as black farmers and we need the technology know how in the game of farming. The formation of the organisation will address that so that we can have equal competence and make sure that more black farmers buy into the business. This will help to do away with the dependence on social grants in many of our black communities,” said Sibisi.