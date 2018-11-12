'Farmers must be proactive' says Agriculture MEC

"Access to markets is not the responsibility of the government. The government can help and facilitate. The farmer must also think outside the box and be creative," he said.

"There's quite a few things that we do including [helping] people [to] supply government with food. For instance, in the department of education, we feed 1.1-million kids every day. Farmers must go out and find out who is supplying the department and what is being supplied. They can't sit at home and say I don't have market access, the government must go and create it .We have been working with retail outlets like Pick n Pay and have agreed that fresh produce must be supplied by township-based entrepreneurs and all that.

"It is not easy for anyone. A farmer must also try their level best. If they can't raise enough money to pay, they must make arrangements. This is not a bank, it is a government institution. We can always renegotiate the terms."