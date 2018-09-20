ANC asks black farmers for tips on how to distribute land

The ANC has asked a black farmers' association to assist the state identify deserving beneficiaries of land expropriation without compensation.

The party met with the African Farmers' Association of SA (Afasa), which represents black farmers, on Wednesday in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said Afasa was advanced in terms of who should benefit from land expropriation without compensation policy.

"The ANC is doing public participation. We like what Afasa is saying. They are quite advanced," Duarte said.