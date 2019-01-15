DA billboard tallies 'ANC' calamities

The DA is set to unveil a provocative billboard detailing the cost to life that the ANC-led government has brought to SA since 1994 as part of its 2019 elections campaign.

Tomorrow, DA leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to lead a march in Johannesburg which will culminate in the unveiling of the billboard which the party says "shows the tragic human cost of the ANC's disastrous 24 years in government".

"While the ANC has self-enriched itself over the years, there has been a literal body count of South Africans who have fallen victim to their neglect and failures in government.

"South Africans have been subjected to one of the worst governance periods under the ANC, which has plunged the country into unacceptable levels of poverty and a crippling jobs crisis. Communities have become war zones, provision of basic services has come to a grinding halt, and millions of our children have been let down by a failing education system," the DA said in its official statement announcing the event.

Sowetan understands that the DA will list on the billboard some of the biggest human tragedies that have happened under the ANC-led government to date.