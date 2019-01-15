DA billboard tallies 'ANC' calamities
The DA is set to unveil a provocative billboard detailing the cost to life that the ANC-led government has brought to SA since 1994 as part of its 2019 elections campaign.
Tomorrow, DA leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to lead a march in Johannesburg which will culminate in the unveiling of the billboard which the party says "shows the tragic human cost of the ANC's disastrous 24 years in government".
"While the ANC has self-enriched itself over the years, there has been a literal body count of South Africans who have fallen victim to their neglect and failures in government.
"South Africans have been subjected to one of the worst governance periods under the ANC, which has plunged the country into unacceptable levels of poverty and a crippling jobs crisis. Communities have become war zones, provision of basic services has come to a grinding halt, and millions of our children have been let down by a failing education system," the DA said in its official statement announcing the event.
Sowetan understands that the DA will list on the billboard some of the biggest human tragedies that have happened under the ANC-led government to date.
These include the Marikana massacre which claimed the lives of 34 mineworkers in 2012, the number of children who died in pit toilets across the country in public school and the people who died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy which claimed the lives of 144 psychiatric patients when they were moved to ill-equipped NGOs.
In January 2016, ahead of the local government elections, the ANC and DA had a spat over a DA billboard during its campaign. The official opposition unveiled a billboard reading "1,842,852 more people jobless under Zuma's ANC and counting."
The ANC described the billboard as a deliberate deflection from DA member Penny Sparrow and her racist comments. The ruling party added that the DA move is a desperation of a party losing its relevance with the voters.
"There is nothing political about it. If they think that this will bring them votes, they are making a mistake. Some of those incidents are tragedies which must not be used for political point scoring. The DA is getting completely evaporated in the political [landscape]. They will drop further because they are no longer relevant. That is why they are embarking on this dirty campaign against the ANC," said ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.