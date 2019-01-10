Inside Hlomla Dandala & Pamela Nomvete’s Twitter showdown on xenophobia
Veteran actors Hlomla Dandala and Pamela Nomvete got embroiled in a war of words this week over xenophobia and tolerance of immigrants.
It all started when the former Isidingo actor took to Twitter to share his thoughts on foreign nationals during a recent trip through Johannesburg suburbs Yeoville and Hillbrow.
"Driving through Yeoville and Hillbrow reminds one of how much we’ve lost to foreign African nationals. Call it xenophobia all you like but truth is truth‚" he wrote on Twitter.
Hlomla's views split followers and caught the attention of Pamela‚ who is currently in the UK.
The former Generations actress believed Hlomla's views were reckless and gave him a piece of her mind.
Hlomla wasn't about to back down from a fight and hit back at Pamela‚ telling her that he was referring to "a specific mafia that ruined those neighbourhoods" and to read all of his comments before jumping to conclusions.
Please read more of what I said. There are medium limitations that require multiple tweets to unpack a thought.
— Literate Lion (@HlomlaDandala) January 9‚ 2019