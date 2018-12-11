Heroin, cocaine, weed or LSD? Survey wants to know how you get high

The Global Drug Survey (GDS) runs the world’s largest drug survey and they want to hear anonymously from users what they think about the drugs they use and why.

Now in its eighth year, the GDS will ask questions about LSD micro-dosing and the acceptability of psychedelics in psychiatry; and how users rate different drugs, including alcohol, in terms of value for money.

There are questions about cannabis edibles and whether people trust the police in their own country. Would “fair trade” or “ethical” cocaine diminish the destructive power of organised crime? How much do users pay for drugs and what are the potential harms?

The GDS said, in a press release, that issues such as overdose prevention, blood-borne viruses, irrational drug policies, and human rights violations are central to shifting the way “we can reduce harm from drug use on a global scale”.

“GDS complements work done by research and advocacy groups who work for change in these important areas by focusing on the drug use patterns and potential harms of the hidden masses of non-dependent drug users. In addition, we aim to identify new drug trends before they enter the wider population,” the release states.