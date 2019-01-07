South Africa

Police seize drugs‚ illegal cigarettes worth more than R1m in first week of 2019

By Odwa Mjo - 07 January 2019 - 14:28
Police discovered drugs and money during several raid across the country.
Police discovered drugs and money during several raid across the country.
Image: SAPS

The South African Police Service (Saps) hit the ground running in the first week of 2019‚ confiscating drugs and illegal cigarettes with a street value of more than R1m.

On January 4 the police seized about R700‚000 worth of Cat and crystal meth in Willows‚ Bloemfontein‚ as part of its war on drugs.

The Upington border police and Keimoes Saps confiscated illegal cigarettes and creams worth R364‚520 during a raid on a business premises.

On January 6 the East London Saps seized about R12‚060 worth of drugs‚ including 110 mandrax tablets‚ dagga and crystal meth‚ from a man in Orange Grove‚ Johannesburg. The suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs. 

On January 3 police confiscated R50‚000 worth of drugs – 20 grams of tik‚ 100 mandrax tablets and 150 sachets of tik – in Matroos Square‚ Cape Town.

At the weekend of January 5 and 6‚ 11 people were arrested by the Blue Downs Cluster in possession of drugs‚ including more than 38 packets of tik and about 58 mandrax tablets.

In Kimberley‚ on January 6‚ the police seized Cat and tik worth R45‚000. Two suspects were arrested in connection with dealing in the drugs.

Police also arrested suspects for being in possession of mandrax in the Eastern Cape’s Tolofiyeni area‚ East London‚ and Mitchells Plain and Bishop Lavis in Cape Town.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X