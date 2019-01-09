Coligny murder witness's life a 'living hell'

A North West man who witnessed the killing of Matlhomola Mosweu in Coligny in the North West nearly two years ago is living in fear after he was allegedly attacked by unknown men.

Bonakele Pakisi says he was severely beaten and threatened with a gun on Friday and that on Monday he was threatened with a knife.

Pakisi told Sowetan three men broke into his house and told him they had come to deal with him "because things were different in Coligny because of him".

The spotlight fell on Pakisi in April 2017 after he went to the police and told them that he saw two farmworkers, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte, assault 16-year-old Mosweu to death. Pakisi was removed from police witness protection in August following his testimony in the case.

The small farming town was brought to a standstill with shops belonging to whites been set alight as a result of Mosweu's killing.

Doorewaard and Schutte were convicted in October and will be sentenced in two weeks' time.

Pakisi said ever since judge Ronald Hendricks handed down his judgment, his life has been made "a living hell".

He said he was barred from all white-owned shops in Coligny.