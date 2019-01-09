South Africa

Stalemate on Unisa students' demands

By Tankiso Makhetha - 09 January 2019 - 11:42
Student leaders at the University of South Africa (Unisa) in Sunnyside shut down the campus, leaving hundreds of students who had come for their registrations devastated.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The University of South Africa and its student representative council (SRC) have failed to reach an agreement on the demands made by students.

This comes after the SRC shut down all the institution's campuses across South Africa after accusing it of among others allowing students to register for unaccredited qualifications. The student body has, however, made an about-turn on making the university ungovernable should its demands not be met.

Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said the institution acknowledged that there were unaccredited courses that up-loaded onto its system but those were removed and were in the process of being accredited.

However, he said the institution and the SRC failed to agree on any of the demands made by students.

