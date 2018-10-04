Mofokeng said the injured commuters were taken for medical attention to various hospitals including Tembisa‚ Kalafong‚ Zamokuhle‚ Arwyp‚ Tambo Memorial‚ Linksfield‚ Bertha Gxowa and Milpark.

She said a board of enquiry would be instituted to determine the cause of the accident and that Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa would be working closely with other authorities. “Metrorail technical teams will be working around the clock to recover the site. The cost of the accident is still unknown at this stage‚” Mofokeng said.

William Ntladi‚ of the Ekurhuleni emergency medical services‚ said a call was received at 5.50pm stating that there had been a train collision at the station.

“On arrival‚ we found two Metrorail trains had crashed. Both of them had passengers. Both trains were destined for Pretoria‚” Ntladi said.

He said different ambulance and rescue services assisted the injured.

Those who were not injured used another train which was made available to travel to their destination.

“As we speak‚ the station is clear of any commuters‚” Ntladi said before 9pm.