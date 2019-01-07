The University of South Africa (Unisa) has urged its students to register online following the "national shutdown" called by the student representative council.

"It is very unfortunate‚ because it is one of those things that is difficult to prevent. The online registration is working so students should do their registration there.

"We do apologise to our students who have travelled far to our campuses to register‚" Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela told |SowetanLIVE on Monday afternoon.

Campuses affected were in Gauteng‚ Durban‚ Pietermaritzburg‚ Polokwane‚ Eastern Cape and Parow in Cape Town.

This after students at various Unisa campuses were forced to turn back due to the national shutdown. At one of the campuses in Florida‚ west of Johannesburg‚ students got back into taxis and cars with disappointment written all over their faces.