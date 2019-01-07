South Africans take to Twitter to give first years advice on how to survive student life
Just a few days after the release of the 2018 matric results, South Africans have taken to Twitter to give the soon-to-be first year tertiary students some tips on how to survive the big world.
Last week, the IEB and NSC matric results were released with a pass rate of 98.92% and 78.2% respectively.
In the coming weeks thousands from the class of 2018 will flock to universities, TVET colleges and other institutions of higher learning to begin their journey as tertiary students.
The University of the Witwatersrand reported 70,349 applications for first-time first year students for 2019. Many universities across the country will begin their registration processes in the coming weeks.
As first time tertiary students gear up for this life changing chapter, current and former students have taken to Twitter to give "freshers" advice on how to survive the academic, financial and social challenges that come with being a student.
YouTube channels that will help you.— fx-991ZA PLUS (@_boikago) January 5, 2019
Learn ChemE
Chemical Engineering Guy
Khan Academy
Leah4sci
Michel van Biezen
PatrickJMT (maths)
Tyler DeWitt (chemistry)
Sarah May Sibug-Torres(Physical chemistry) #FreshersAdvice #MatricResults
Take care of your roommate. Don't be the reason his/her life go into a tailspin. #freshersadvice#WitsFreshersAdvice— Mopedi Thwiii?? and 99 others (@mphelagphasha) January 5, 2019
To new university entrants: University Administration Offices are full of sexual predators, protect yourself. Don’t sell your body for a room or admission. Call home, ask a friend, a relative. Yes, you’re dependent but not alone.#freshersadvice— Edwin Hlangwani (@BecomingDrEdd) January 4, 2019
While I’m still on that, if you have a choice between getting support from a trust/foundation and a corporate, pick the trust (if the support is adequate). Truuuust me. #FreshersAdvice— ZM (@mnisi_wemvula_) January 5, 2019
Don’t act too cool for Skaftin. Canteen will finish your money! #FreshersAdvice— kubi, but atleast ndimhle (@Audriinah_) January 3, 2019
I can't stress this enough: don't settle for mediocrity even if it's the popular thing to do. People will tell you that it's ok if you just scrape by, but if you've got the capacity to do well, use it. Honour the students who would do anything to have your place. #FreshersAdvice https://t.co/RFRL1NMTkU— aasif (@aasifbulbulia) January 5, 2019
Girls, Campus Clinics offer free contraceptives. Dont be scared, those nurses actually WANT you to be safe.#freshersadvice— Luh Ndlovu (@Lungelo_N) January 5, 2019
#freshersadvice— Simm (@simm_sitheb) January 6, 2019
You will pass your test one. And set your goals high. Don't settle for "50% is a pass" syndrome.#Uctfreshersadvice
"If your course is killing you, its not worth it."— ivy (@NotASpokoYet) January 5, 2019
That advice saved me. There is happiness in other courses too, because there's always a bit of something to love wherever you go
❤️#FreshersAdvice https://t.co/oXojIIpIPi
Don't be intimidated by people who are forever studying,know who you are and just do you, don't forget to set your own standards instead of living up to people's standards#WitsFreshersAdvice#freshersadvice #UPFreshersAdvice— Iam.Mbuso_s (@MbusoIam) January 4, 2019