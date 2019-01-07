South Africans take to Twitter to give first years advice on how to survive student life

Just a few days after the release of the 2018 matric results, South Africans have taken to Twitter to give the soon-to-be first year tertiary students some tips on how to survive the big world.



Last week, the IEB and NSC matric results were released with a pass rate of 98.92% and 78.2% respectively.



In the coming weeks thousands from the class of 2018 will flock to universities, TVET colleges and other institutions of higher learning to begin their journey as tertiary students.



The University of the Witwatersrand reported 70,349 applications for first-time first year students for 2019. Many universities across the country will begin their registration processes in the coming weeks.



As first time tertiary students gear up for this life changing chapter, current and former students have taken to Twitter to give "freshers" advice on how to survive the academic, financial and social challenges that come with being a student.